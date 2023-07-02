4 changes the Atlanta Falcons wish they could make to their schedule
2 of 5
1. The Atlanta Falcons would change their week one opponent to the New Orleans Saints
While I just mentioned that it should be beneficial to play Bryce Young in what will be his first start, the Atlanta Falcons might still prefer to play their heated rivals in week one.
Last season, the Falcons opened up the season at home against the Saints and came out flying. However, late in the game they ended up faltering and blew the game thanks to numerous mistakes. It was a crushing loss.
Arthur Smith's squad would love to avenge that loss, and the loss in New Orleans, immediately. They would be even more motivated in week one and could gain a lot of momentum by taking down the team that is now led by Derek Carr.
Instead, they will have to wait until three days after Thanksgiving to avenge those two losses.