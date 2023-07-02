4 changes the Atlanta Falcons wish they could make to their schedule
3. The Atlanta Falcons would spread out their divisional games
The Atlanta Falcons were given an odd divisional schedule. I already mentioned it a little in the first change but the Falcons will open up their season against the Panthers and then they won't play another divisional rival for six weeks.
Here is how their divisional schedule plays out:
- Week 1: vs. Panthers
- Week 7: @ Buccaneers
- Week 12: vs. Saints
- Week 14: vs. Buccaneers
- Week 15: @ Panthers
- Week 18: @ Saints
It is not what you typically see. Three of the final five games and four of their seven games after their bye are against NFC South rivals.
Last year, they played the Saints, Buccaneers, and Panthers within the first eight weeks and only had two divisional games in the final eight weeks. That is a bit aggressive on both sides, so finding a happy medium would be a change the Falcons would elect to make.
With that being said, it should be more entertaining to see more NFC South matchups down the stretch rather than to start the season, as long as one team hasn't run away with the crown before then.