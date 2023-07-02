4 changes the Atlanta Falcons wish they could make to their schedule
4. The Atlanta Falcons would move their games in Chicago and New York to early in the season
If there are two things that Chicago and New York have in common (besides disappointing NFL teams), it is cold weather. Chicago, particularly, gets freezing late in the year and New York can also get bitter. Bad news for the Atlanta Falcons, they will have to travel to those cities in December.
The Falcons will be on the road in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 3rd. And then four games later, they will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears at Soldier Field on New Year's Eve.
Chicago is the place you really worry about. Not only do you have to deal with the cold air but you have to deal with the fast-moving cold air that results in an awful wind chill. The Falcons got a taste of what it is like when they played the Baltimore Ravens late last season. It clearly affected them as they only managed to score three field goals.
Hopefully, the Georgia-weather team can fight through the cold and upset their opponents in 2023. Considering that these are late-season games, they could end up being the difference between making or missing the playoffs.