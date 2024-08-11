4 Clear winners from Atlanta Falcons 2024 preseason debut
By Nick Halden
2. Raheem Morris
Morris made the right decision by holding out Atlanta's stars and keeping them out of harm's way. As shown by the early Hellams injury even in a slower preseason game the risk remains. Aside from making managing the roster correctly, Morris won his first challenge as Atlanta's head coach.
On a quarterback scramble, Miami was given a first and goal. Morris challenged and won giving the Falcons the ball on turnover on downs. Winning his first challenge with the Falcons was a promising sign for the head coach.
Aside from this, you had the obvious energy and love for the game that Morris brings. After three seasons of Arthur Smith, it was an exciting change.
It is hard to judge scheme or strategy in what was a preseason game where wins and losses don't matter. However, what you can pay attention to is the energy with which the Falcons played with. The defensive starters played with the edge and hustle that Morris has been preaching.
Atlanta's head coach isn't the only one who has bought fully into this roster. The team's players believe in their roster and head coach. This translated on Friday night's preseason debut even if the results weren't perfect.