4 Clear winners from Atlanta Falcons 2024 preseason debut
By Nick Halden
3. Zach Harrison
One of the few Atlanta Falcons expected to play a role who was on the field on Friday night was Zach Harrison. Harrison's strength and ability to create pressure were both on full display. Harrison is one of the key pieces who must take a leap forward if Atlanta's pass rush is going to have a chance of being anything close to capable.
While preseason reps aren't meaningful it is an exciting sign for the young player. His ability to play both inside and out will help with versatility and make it far tougher for offensive protections. Harrison joins Bralen Trice and Arnold Ebiketie as young Atlanta pass rushers needed to step up.
With the losses of Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree an already challenged pass rush is going to need multiple pieces to step up. Harrison's power and size are going to force the Falcons to put him into the lineup early this season.
Whether or not Harrison is able to take that next step in his development remains to be seen. If Friday was any indication, however, the Falcons are going to be seeing a lot of the young pass rusher on Sundays.