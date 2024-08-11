4 Clear winners from Atlanta Falcons 2024 preseason debut
By Nick Halden
4. Kevin King
The biggest defensive play of the night for the Falcons came from the former Green Bay Packer. After being out of the league for two years King is attempting a comeback in Atlanta. The veteran appears to have a real shot of making the roster based on Friday's game.
King is aided by the fact Atlanta's depth at the position is extremely thin. After A.J. Terrell the team has nothing but question marks with Mike Hughes and Dee Alford the other two starters. Clark Phillips is expected to be the primary backup with question marks behind him.
It appears the former Packer has stepped into one of these roles. King picked off a Miami pass and had a nice return to set up Atlanta's first-half touchdown. Add in consistent physical play and nearly a second interception and it was a great night for the Atlanta corner.
Any rush appears to have been long knocked off. Though it is worth noting King wasn't going against Miami starters. Still, it was a great start for the veteran and one that has him in line to lock down a surprise roster spot. Atlanta's lack of secondary depth remains a concern as the season nears.