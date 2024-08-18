4 Clear winners from Atlanta Falcons Preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
1. Natrone Brooks
For Atlanta Falcons fans who suffered through Saturday's early preseason slop fest, Brooks was the payoff. The defensive back was playing at a level that made it hard not to consider him making the final roster. Even with the standout performances throughout camp and the preseason from the secondary this game makes it hard to justify Brooks not making the team.
What stood out wasn't the coverage alone but the speed and ferocity with which Brooks approached a meaningless noon game. The energy was there and it resulted in jarring the ball loose and making consistently impressive tackles.
Whether it was wrapping up a much bigger tight end or flying to the ball to help finish the play everything Brooks did on Saturday was done at a high level. He was the defensive energy for Atlanta and deserves all the headlines of postgame recaps.
Much attention is going to be given to kick Younghoe Koo's struggles and Atlanta's second preseason game of holding out the majority of impact players. While both are interesting stories the more impactful one is what Brooks' game does to the Atlanta depth chart and who might be the odd man out because of it.