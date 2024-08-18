4 Clear winners from Atlanta Falcons Preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
2. Michael Penix Jr.
How can a player who didn't wear pads on Saturday make the list? The answer is simple in that Penix is thought highly enough of to keep out of Saturday's game. Protecting the rookie quarterback in his second preseason game speaks to where this team believes the quarterback is and the lack of value they put in preseason reps.
Yes, this is frustrating for the fans who had to endure Paddock and Heinicke and it is great for the rookie. There is no competition for the backup role and Penix and Atlanta are clearly both happy with where the quarterback is. This move speaks to the belief they have in the quarterback and how protective they will be moving forward.
With Kirk Cousins in his mid-thirties coming off a season-ending injury in 2023 there is a great reason for this. Cousins has a long history of being on the field but quarterbacks rarely get healthier as they age. Being protective of both the starter and backup in meaningless preseason action is wise.
It shows belief in the young quarterback and shows what value Raheem Morris puts on early preseason reps. It will be interesting to see how the team approaches the position in Friday's preseason finale.