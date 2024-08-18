4 Clear winners from Atlanta Falcons Preseason week 2
By Nick Halden
4. Chris Blair
Despite making the biggest play of the day in the first week of preseason Blair was among last week's cut suggestions. An early fumble where Blair handed the ball to the Dolphins made it hard to justify keeping the receiver on the roster.
Fast forward a week later and this take must change based both on Blair and the receivers around him. For the second week Blair was Atlanta's biggest play through the air and the most reliable of a group of struggling receivers.
Blair is still fighting for a roster spot and this week's game heavily tilted things in his favor. While the fumble and route inefficiencies still factor in Blair has an argument to be this team's 5th or 6th option at the position.
In Zac Robinson's offense, you will need better depth than what Atlanta has had since Julio Jones left three years ago. Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud are a nice starting trio but after those three who do you trust most?
Rookie Casey Washington and Chris Blair are likely to be the most consistent answers. Depth at receiver is a concern and should continue to be high on Atlanta's priority list as they monitor free agency and upcoming roster cuts.