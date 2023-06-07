4 Difference makers the Atlanta Falcons can still sign at edge rusher
2. The Atlanta Falcons should sign Jadeveon Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney hasn't had the best reputation, considering he is a former first-overall pick, but he has been a good player in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons could really use his talents and physicality.
While Clowney only had three sacks last year, he still had 24 hurries in 305 pass rush snaps. Pro Football Focus gave him a 70 pass rush grade, 74.3 run defense grade, and 75.8 overall grade. Those are respectable grades and show that the six-foot-five, 255-pound edge rusher can still play at the age of 30.
Ryan Nielsen was the defensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints when they made a desperate attempt to trade for Clowney. It makes sense too as Nielsen has always made it obvious that he likes big, prototypical edge rushers.
Jadeveon Clowney is a signing that I would seriously keep an eye on.