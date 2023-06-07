4 Difference makers the Atlanta Falcons can still sign at edge rusher
4. The Atlanta Falcons should sign Yannick Ngakoue
For a player going into his eighth season who has yet to have a season where he records fewer than eight sacks, Yannick Ngakoue sure has bounced around a lot. It is strange that he hasn't signed with a team yet but the Atlanta Falcons might be smart to take advantage of that.
Sure, Ngakoue isn't an elite run defender, but at this point, the Falcons have enough run stuffers. They could really use a pass-rushing threat like Ngakoue.
Yannick Ngakoue can simply get to the quarterback and force fumbles. He has 65 sacks and 21 forced fumbles over his seven seasons in the NFL.
The Falcons would be smart to add him as a role player for their defense. If he can get you eight or more sacks throughout the season, isn't that worth it?