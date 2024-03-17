4 Expectations for Atlanta Falcons after first wave of free agency
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons 2024 draft will be defensively focused
Watching the Atlanta Falcons moves in free agency it isn't a leap to say the draft will be all about the defense. You have clear needs at safety, corner, and edge rusher. These are just the obvious holes and not the depth moves that are yet to be made.
In the first wave of moves, the Falcons brought in Kirk Cousins, four receivers, and a tight end. There is an easy argument to make that this completes Atlanta's offense with starters and depth at every position. Taking a receiver in the draft or a tackle, if the situation presents itself, are the only clear offensive fits in the draft.
We know that Terry Fontenot likes taking the best player on the board but it would be shocking not to see an edge rusher go to Atlanta in round one. With teams focused on the top receivers and quarterbacks inside the top five Atlanta is going to have a chance to draft one of the top two edge rushing options.
Atlanta fans have plenty of reason to be excited and having a clear direction in the draft is exciting and speaks to what has been accomplished.