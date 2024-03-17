4 Expectations for Atlanta Falcons after first wave of free agency
By Nick Halden
2. Zac Robinson is changing the Atlanta offense
While this was assumed to be the case already the moves in free agency confirm this. Zac Robinson is bringing back the offense that pushed the Falcons to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season. It is the same offense that the Rams and 49ers both run with slight tweaks and differences.
You can expect a lot more movement for the Falcons and consistently having three receivers on the field. The one common thread with all of Atlanta's moves at receiver was speed. Atlanta's primary weapons lack elite speed and the Falcons added that in Rondale Moore and Darnell Mooney.
Both players fit well within this offense and will look to fill the Taylor Gabriel role from the last time Atlanta ran this offense. While expectations shouldn't be too high in year one it is fair to expect this offense and Kirk Cousins to make the Falcons a top 10 unit in scoring.
Watching a capable passing attack is going to be foreign at first for Atlanta Falcons fans who watched Arthur Smith for three seasons. It isn't going to take long to realize just how different and how much better this offense is going to be for Atlanta.