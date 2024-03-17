4 Expectations for Atlanta Falcons after first wave of free agency
By Nick Halden
4. Kirk Cousins proves to be worth the investment
The amount of Atlanta Falcons fans complaining about adding a top-five quarterback in franchise history is concerning. Yes, you have Matt Ryan far above Cousins in Atlanta's history. However, after Ryan how many quarterbacks can you make the case for having better careers than Kirk Cousins?
We aren't talking about in the last two decades but in the history of this franchise. His boring dad energy may not excite this fanbase but what will is when they start winning games.
Much has been said about just how badly Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke played last season. A part of this was attributed to Arthur Smith's offense. Despite both of these things Atlanta was in the playoff race until the final week of the regular season.
Add Kirk Cousins to this roster as well as the upgrades they have made and it is going to surprise a lot of Atlanta fans. Cousins' health isn't a concern based on his history and how he plays the position. Atlanta fans are in for a far more exciting season than they realize with losing having been the accepted norm.