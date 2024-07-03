4 Falcons already benefitting from Kirk Cousins' presence
By Nick Halden
1. Raheem Morris
One of the first things that Raheem Morris did after the Atlanta Falcons made the hire official was talk about the quarterback position. Referencing the fact that Arthur Smith was likely to still be in Atlanta if not for the quarterback issues.
This is in part true, but ignores the fact that Smith had a franchise quarterback and promptly ran him out of town. Attempting to put his stamp on the team bringing in two years of Marcus Mariota, Taylor Heinicke, and Desmond Ridder.
Smith's time in Atlanta was defined by the quarterback mismanagement. While the selection of Penix might have Morris under a microscope still the situation is completely different. Morris is heading into the 2024 season with an expected level of stability. As long as Cousins is healthy the offense is going to be capable and Morris can focus more of his attention on the defense.
Attempting to get the most out of a shaky secondary and attempting to create a pass rush. Morris has some of the pressure taken off and can trust Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins to carry the offensive load. This is key to Raheem's first two seasons as Atlanta's head coach knowing there is stability at the quarterback position.