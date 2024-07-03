4 Falcons already benefitting from Kirk Cousins' presence
By Nick Halden
2. Drake London
Drake London's career has been running the same predictable routes and blocking for lesser talents. The first two years of his career should have a giant asterisk next to his stats. London was often used as a decoy or as a part of poor offensive schemes. London's ability as a pass catcher is yet to be fully explored.
One thing that has been consistent about Kirk Cousins' career is the veteran is going to figure out his top target and force-feed them the football. The targets and landing spots have changed but the production level for Kirk's top players doesn't.
London has a chance to be the primary receiver and shock fans both inside and outside of Atlanta. His full ability has been held back by Mariota, Ridder, and Arthur Smith. Working with a better coaching staff and Kirk Cousins is going to unlock his game.
We have seen glimpses of London's ability on contested catches and the tendency to make clutch plays. London is going to consistently be put in situations to do both far more often. Cousins is going to make sure to distribute the ball but it is easy to make the argument London will become the primary target of Atlanta's new quarterback.