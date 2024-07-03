4 Falcons already benefitting from Kirk Cousins' presence
By Nick Halden
3. Zac Robinson
Few offensive coordinators get to step into their first job with as good of a setup as Zac Robinson has. The former quarterback's coach has spent his entire coaching tenure with the Rams before joining the Falcons. More often than not Super Bowl-winning coaches like Robinson have to join lesser teams in a higher position.
While one could argue that is the case with Atlanta overall, offensively it is hard to make the argument. You step in on day one as the OC and have Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London as your primary weapons. Add in one of the best offensive lines in the league and it is hard to be anything but excited to take over this offense.
The offseason brought in the additions of Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore to increase Atlanta's speed. The biggest domino, however, was Kirk Cousins. You go from the Rams and Matthew Stafford to Kirk Cousins and a treasure trove of young weapons.
It would be very difficult for Robinson to step into a better situation and the majority of that is because of Kirk Cousins. The former quarterback's coach will have one of the deepest rooms in the league as well with Cousins, Penix, and Heinicke giving them great depth.