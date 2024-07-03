4 Falcons already benefitting from Kirk Cousins' presence
By Nick Halden
4. Bijan Robinson
While Kyle Pitts and Drake London are the obvious names that will benefit the most from the addition of Kirk Cousins, don't overlook Atlanta's starting back. Robinson needs to improve his ball security and can be faulted for not taking better care of the football. Apart from this, any criticisms of the numbers for Robinson aren't taking into account Arthur Smith's offense.
Teams were so unafraid of Arthur Smith's routes and Ridder's arm that they simply sat on the ball. Load the lineup and play the secondary close in daring someone to beat you over the top. Atlanta lacked the coach, quarterback, and speed to get this done.
This worked to Robinson's detriment with the back facing stacked lines who were expecting the run. It is hard to create many big plays when your passing attack is preferred. Kirk Cousins completely changes life for Robinson.
There is going to be so many chances for the second year back based on the respect Cousins demands. This is not to suggest Cousins is an elite quarterback but rather a capable one who demands the defense take the passing game into account. Something they were rarely forced to do when facing Bijan Robinson in his rookie season.