4 Falcons' greats who would make 2024 roster Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
Expectations are the highest they have been in quite some time for the Atlanta Falcons. The team is largely considered division favorites and perhaps capable of a win in the wildcard round. This would be great progress and is the team's ceiling for the 2024 season.
With great offensive talent and huge defensive questions, the ceiling is clear. Making the playoffs for the first time since 2017 should be considered exciting progress. While it is far from the team's first championship the fanbase is starved for it is a step in that direction.
With this in mind, it is fun to consider what pieces from Atlanta's recent history would make this team a true Super Bowl contender. Looking only at modern Atlanta Falcons rosters which four pieces could you pick up and drop onto this roster to turn them into an NFC contender?
This hypothetical is looking at who these players were in their prime and considering their fit within this roster. It is a difficult exercise to consider when looking back at Atlanta's recent history and considering the myriad of defensive questions. Perhaps their best path forward would be creating an offense that was completely unstoppable starting with the best weapon in Atlanta history.