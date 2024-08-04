4 Falcons' greats who would make 2024 roster Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
1. Julio Jones
Imagine an opposing defense lining up to face a lineup of Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Julio Jones. Put Darnell Mooney in the slot and an already stacked group of weapons becomes unstoppable. It is fun to imagine what Jones could have been with this much talent around him.
What Julio has become makes it easy to forget the monster he was in Atlanta for so long. Having the combination of size and speed Jones did with elite body control made it seem as if he were a created player dropped from Madden.
Jones and London working on the outside with Mooney and Pitts at slot and tight end positions would make Kirk Cousins an MVP. An easy way to cover up for a lack of defensive talent is to add to an already good offense the best weapon in Atlanta's history.
Prime Julio Jones makes Atlanta an NFC contender all by himself. His talent and impact on the offense were that high when he was healthy. What NFC team outside of the 49ers would have a chance of slowing this group down? Drop Jones into this offense and Atlanta is already an NFC contender.