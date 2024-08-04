4 Falcons' greats who would make 2024 roster Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
2. John Abraham
Aside from Atlanta's obvious desperation for a pass rusher consider how fun it would be to see Grady Jarrett and Abraham on the same defensive line. The two players both represented Atlanta well and often fought an uphill battle on defenses that were undertalented.
Drop Abraham on this defense and how many of the concerns are answered? Yes, you still have a bit of concern in the secondary, however, Abraham covers a lot of that. The former Falcon not only solves your outside pass rush issues but in doing so makes Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata far better.
So often over the last seasons, teams focus their attention on the inside of Atlanta's defensive line. They understood there wasn't a threat on the outside and could allow the focus of the protection on Atlanta's best inside players. Abraham changes this and solves the Falcons' biggest remaining issue.
The veteran finished his career with 133.5 sacks last playing for Atlanta in the 2012 season. He was Atlanta's last truly stable and consistent presence on the outside. Even in his later seasons, the pass rusher remained a consistent and capable threat. Abraham would be life-changing for an Atlanta defense looking at pass rush by committee.