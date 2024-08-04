4 Falcons' greats who would make 2024 roster Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
3. Alex Mack
This may not be a popular selection, however, Mack's leadership and stability were vital in his time in Atlanta. Yes, Drew Dalman is a good starter and a solid contributor, but no reasonable fan will compare the two.
With only four selections fixing the defense completely isn't going to be an option. Solidifying the offense as unstoppable makes the Falcons an NFC contender and gives an excuse to look back and an underrated piece of their last success.
Mack offers stability and an elite ability that locks this offensive line in as the best unit in the conference. With the retirement of Jason Kelce, it is easy to argue Mack makes this group the deepest and consistent. Kirk Cousins first season in Atlanta will be far easier with Mack helping the veteran make the transition.
The former Falcon is a future Hall of Famer and is deserving of so much respect considering the injury he played through in Atlanta's last chance at a title. The Falcons added Mack and within a season were playing for a Super Bowl. With all the other pieces in place, Mack proved to be the missing stability and leadership needed and that would be the case here.