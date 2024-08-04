4 Falcons' greats who would make 2024 roster Super Bowl contenders
By Nick Halden
4. Desmond Trufant
As tempting as it might be to select Tony Gonzalez or Roddy White here there are only so many targets to go around. Looking only at the recent history of the Falcons there aren't many pieces that could step in and fix the secondary.
However, if we are getting the best of Desmond Trufant there is no better option to pair with A.J. Terrell. The corner position is one of the most difficult, one missed step and an entire game's work is ruined. Trufant never was the elite option Atlanta wanted but he showed consistent flashes of greatness.
Paired with A.J. and already having fixed the pass rush this gives the Falcons enough talent to support an all-star offense. Similar to their 2016 run to the Super Bowl this team has clear defensive questions but enough talent to make stops for a loaded offense.
The additions of Jones, Mack, Abraham, and Trufant would easily make the Falcons the only threat to the 49ers in the NFC and arguably the conference favorites. Benefitting from playing in a conference with far inferior quarterback depth this team truly isn't far away from having a chance to make the hypothetical a reality and become real contenders again.