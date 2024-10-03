4 Falcons under the most pressure in Thursday Night NFC South showdown
By Nick Halden
2. Zac Robinson
This brings us to Atlanta's OC and the reason why this offense has struggled so much. Yes, Kirk Cousins and the rest of the offense deserve a portion of blame as well but it is Robinson who is yet to figure this team out. You have Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Darnell Mooney, and can't score a single touchdown against the Saints.
The Falcons escaping with a win is all that mattered but if that isn't the case this week the heat will be up on the Atlanta OC. Calling the plays he did late against Kansas City and running Cousins out of the pistol in Week 1 will not be forgotten.
Atlanta has far too much offensive talent to continue to struggle at this level. Robinson needs to decide what this team's offensive goals are and stick with his plan of attack. The ability to adjust is important but within that, you can't lose sight of who you are as an offense. Robinson is yet to give this offense that identity and until he does the pressure and frustration will continue to grow for an OC who was expected to breathe excitement and life back into the offense.