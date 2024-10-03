4 Falcons under the most pressure in Thursday Night NFC South showdown
By Nick Halden
3. Matthew Judon
Unlike Zac Robinson or Kirk Cousins the Atlanta Falcons pass rusher doesn't make this list due to failed expectations or mistakes. Judon is on this list because the Atlanta front office yet again decided to ignore what the entire fanbase knew. This is a team that cannot rush the passer and is going to ask the secondary to do way more than they should each week.
The theme has continued this season and the losses of Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree have been felt. Your other two edge rushers earning snaps in Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie haven't gotten to the quarterback once this season.
A corner blitz and Grady Jarrett wrecking the offensive interior are the only sacks that don't belong to Matthew Judon. All of the team's ability to get to Baker Mayfield and create consistent pressure is on the shoulders of Matthew Judon. As unfair as it might be it is the reality of the situation the Falcons have created for themselves.
Judon must play his best game every week of the season or the Falcons have zero chance of registering a pass rush it really is that frustratingly simple for this Atlanta defense.