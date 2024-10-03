4 Falcons under the most pressure in Thursday Night NFC South showdown
By Nick Halden
4. Terry Fontenot
The Atlanta Falcons lose this game and they are 2-3 on the season sitting two games out of first place in the NFC South. It isn't the end of the season but it is another reality check that this team isn't nearly as good as expected. A lot of the blame is going to deflect off the head coach and be pointed in the direction of the Atlanta GM.
How do you not have a single contributor from your 2024 draft class? You're five games into the season and you're yet to have one rookie make an impact. This speaks to a trend in Atlanta's drafting under Terry Fontenot and why it would be the GM and not the head coach that would likely pay with their job.
If the Falcons fail this season and don't make the playoffs it is going to be the OC and the GM who are looked at as the problems. We know owner Arthur Smith is incredibly patient with head coaching decisions and that will be the case with Raheem Morris.
if the Falcons fail this year someone must pay and the most likely candidate is the GM who has failed to help this team in the draft or fix glaring issues.