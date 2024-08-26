4 Falcons veterans who must deliver for playoff aspirations to become reality
By Nick Halden
1. Matthew Judon
The fate of the Atlanta Falcons pass rush hangs on Judon's health and whether or not he is the player he was the past three seasons with New England. There simply isn't another option off the edge that Atlanta can trust. If Judon is playing at a high level things will be easier for the rest of Atlanta's defensive line and the team will generate more pressure.
If the veteran were to deal with an injury or not produce at the expected level Atlanta's defense is in trouble. The secondary played well last year at times but due to the league rules can only last so long in coverage. If Judon doesn't work Atlanta's defense is going to be in trouble barring another player becoming a surprise star edge rusher.
Atlanta's defense is not built to fully support what could be a top-five offense. This is only IF Judon is healthy and playing at a high level. Without the edge rusher, the concerns will return for the rest of the defense. Outside of the quarterback position is there any one player who has the chance to swing Atlanta's season more drastically? Atlanta finally having a capable pass rush and a defense that can support Zac Robinson's offense hinges on Matthew Judon.