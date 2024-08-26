4 Falcons veterans who must deliver for playoff aspirations to become reality
By Nick Halden
3. Kirk Cousins
This is without question the most important piece for the fate of Atlanta's season. If Cousins balls out and plays at the level he was pre-injury this is a playoff team. With Atlanta's offensive talent Cousins just needs to be close to the player he has been since signing with the Vikings.
If that version of Kirk can show up consistently for the Falcons this offense will be feared. Not based on Cousins but on his elite group of weapons that are going to be a mismatch for nearly every roster in the league.
With Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Tyler Allgeier there is an argument Cousins has never had an easier path. The Falcons have given the veteran quarterback a myriad of weapons ready for breakout seasons and speedy veterans to help stretch the field.
For Cousins, the concerns are his health and where his timing will be so far removed from the game. Aging quarterbacks rarely get healthier late in their careers and Cousins shouldn't be expected to be the exception. After a season-ending injury in week eight of last season there is cause for concern about staying healthy and where his level of play will be after a long layoff.