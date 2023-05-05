4 Falcons who must breakout for a Super Bowl run in Atlanta
Arnold Ebiketie must breakout for the Atlanta Falcons
Arnold Ebiketie is a huge key to the Atlanta Falcons' success in 2023. The Falcons now have a lot of down linemen that they can trust but the same cannot be said about their outside rushers.
Lorenzo Carter was a good player for the defense last year but he cannot do it all alone. Ebiketie needs to become the player the team drafted him to be for the defense to have a chance. Judging by the team's limited impact moves at the position, they have a lot of trust in the former Nittany Lion.
He showed flashes as a rookie, especially early in the season, but those flashes need to become routine. Ebiketie needs to be shooting for a lot of pressures and double-digit sacks in year two.