4 Falcons who must breakout for a Super Bowl run in Atlanta
Troy Andersen must breakout for the Atlanta Falcons
Things can change quite quickly but the Atlanta Falcons don't seem too desperate to bring back Rashaan Evans, which puts a lot of pressure on Troy Andersen.
Andersen will be the captain of Ryan Nielsen's defense. He will be expected to be the quarterback of the defense, which is a lot considering he came from playing in the FCS two years ago to being drafted in the second round, to now being 'the guy' for the entire defense.
Mykal Walker and Kaden Elliss will give him some help but Walker didn't exactly shine last year and Elliss won't just be an off-ball linebacker. Needless to say, this is a critical offseason for Troy Andersen. Luckily, he was able to get significant playing time as a rookie.