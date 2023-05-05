4 Falcons who must breakout for a Super Bowl run in Atlanta
Jeff Okudah must breakout for the Atlanta Falcons
With A.J. Terrell on the other side, Jeff Okudah is going to get picked on by the Atlanta Falcons' opposition. While he doesn't need to be the player that the Detroit Lions drafted him third overall to be, he needs to stay healthy and play better.
The Falcons didn't trade a fifth-round pick to sit Okudah on the bench, make no mistake, he is Terrell's counterpart. And in the league we are in, having two good outside corners is a must. Just think about the two teams who played in the Super Bowl a few months ago, both of them had good cornerback play all around.
In other words, the Falcons' opponents will either be saying 'Let's pick on Jeff Okudah' or 'How are we ever going to score points', I prefer the latter.
All in all, Arnold Ebiketie is the key for the guys up front, Troy Andersen is the key for the middle, and Jeff Okudah is the key for the backend. It will be interesting to see how things play out for Atlanta's defense.