4 Falcons who won't make the 53-man roster in 2024
These four Falcons will be looking for a new job in a few months.
NFL rosters hold 90 players between now and partway through the preseason schedule when first cuts initiate. From there, teams have to whittle their roster down to just 53 players. This comes with a multitude of difficult decisions; do you keep the established veteran? Or do you keep the promising, undeveloped rookie?
The draft will help clear up a lot of questions we have, but even before we see the new list of rookies walking into the building, these four players should be preparing to hit the road.
1. Taylor Heinicke, QB
Just because I understand why the Falcons are keeping Taylor Heinicke around to compete with a to-be-named player, doesn't mean I like it.
Now that we are past his roster bonus, the Falcons do not have a deadline for when they need to cut him. Whoever comes in and competes with him will beat him out; that is my prediction. Heinicke has been the least accurate quarterback in the NFL over the past two seasons.
Other than veteran leadership which you already get with Kirk Cousins, there is no reason to think Heinicke will win the backup job. There are better options out there right now.