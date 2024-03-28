Blogging Dirty
4 Falcons who won't make the 53-man roster in 2024

These four Falcons will be looking for a new job in a few months.

By Grayson Freestone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
2. Avery Williams, RB/KR/PR

The Atlanta Falcons signed Avery Williams' replacement during the free agency frenzy. Ray-Ray McCloud has made a living returning kicks and punts over his career and he will push the rehabbing Williams right out the door.

This is a sad reality. Williams' contract is easier to move on from and I don't envision the Falcons seeing enough value in him if he isn't going to be the team's primary returner.

There is still the chance that Avery put on such a show that the coaching staff has to keep him. He was the best punt returner in the NFL two seasons ago.

