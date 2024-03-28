4 Falcons who won't make the 53-man roster in 2024
These four Falcons will be looking for a new job in a few months.
4 of 4
4. Richie Grant, S
When a former second-round pick has his starting spot stolen by a seventh-round rookie, you know there is a problem—not to slight DeMarcco Hellams who played well.
Assuming the Falcons draft a safety, Richie Grant's days are numbered. You already have Jessie Bates and DeMarcco Hellams who will make the roster, along with the rookie. The fourth spot would then go to Micah Abernathy, a free agent signing, or an undrafted free agent who sticks out in camp and preseason.
Grant has been given every opportunity to stick around and the new coaching staff will be willing to move on from the day-two pick.