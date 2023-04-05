4 First-round picks the Atlanta Falcons must avoid in 2023 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons must avoid Clemson DT Bryan Bresee
As a Clemson fan, this one kills me. I wanted to simply skim over Bresee but we are here to tell the truth, so there is no way around this one—the Atlanta Falcons need to avoid Bryan Bresee.
First let me just say that if you want to count on a prospect solely based on motivation, then this is your guy. He has had a tough couple of years as he watched his sister die from cancer. Watching the story unfold in real time was completely and utterly heartbreaking. I don't know that any player will work harder than Bresee, but I still have some concerns.
The main concern is his injury history, which has been the reason for the former number-one recruit slipping down mock drafts over the past few months. There was a period of time when you consistently saw him being projected in the top ten but now people are catching onto his concerning injuries.
Without a doubt, he has had a lot of stress and there is no one I hope succeeds more than Bresee. The Falcons just don't have the luxury to take a swing at a position they have already fortified this offseason.