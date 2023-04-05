4 First-round picks the Atlanta Falcons must avoid in 2023 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons must avoid Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
I could sum this up in one sentence; the Atlanta Falcons can not and should not spend a first-round pick on a receiver who projects to be a slot receiver.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a fine player who had an all-time performance in the Rose Bowl, but he just doesn't hold enough value in Arthur Smith's offense. Smith loves his two tight-end sets, especially now with Jonnu Smith, which usually means one less wide receiver on the field—presumptively that would be JS-N.
I question his physicality which is why he will likely be a slot receiver. He can get open and make people miss after the catch but he will struggle to break press coverage. The type of player Smith-Njigba is not worth using your top selection on if you are Terry Fontenot.