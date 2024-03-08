4 Former Atlanta Falcons players who failed with their new team in 2023
By Nick Halden
2. Olamide Zaccheaus
In some ways it is hard to call last season a failure when the receiver took a role he is far better suited for. Under Arthur Smith, Olamide was treated as a starting receiver and a primary option in the offense. For those who watched his career, you know that the veteran is best used as a 3rd or 4th option that can get lost in the defense with better targets around him.
When the defense is able to focus on guarding the undersized receiver his issues as a starter become clear. Atlanta needed to move on and Olamide joined the Eagles as a depth option. Despite knowing his role going in it is hard to believe he expected to take this big of a step back in production.
Zacchaeus went from a 500-yards receiver to failing to break 150 yards with Jalen Hurts and a struggling Eagles offense. Now this is a team that has lost Jason Kelce and has questions about their quarterback and his ceiling. It is clear that Zaccheaus picked a bad fit and didn't play up to expectations in the 2023 season. The former Falcons receiver is best used as a depth piece but is far more talented than what was on the field in 2023.