4 Free agent moves from NFC South that Atlanta Falcons fans can laugh at
By Nick Halden
It isn't a leap to say the Atlanta Falcons are winning the NFC South race in free agency. Whether it was convincing someone to take Desmond Ridder and sending compensation, or landing the top free agent in Kirk Cousins it has been a great week for the Atlanta Falcons.
This feels a step above even last offseason when the team brought in Jessie Bates, Jeff Okudah, Mike Hughes, David Onyemata, and Taylor Heinicke. They made a myriad of moves that helped the team take a step forward.
Held back by the quarterback position Atlanta faded at the end of the season and parted ways with Arthur Smith and now Desmond Ridder.
Looking around the NFC South there have been a number of moves made in free agency that should make Atlanta feel comfortable in their current position. You have every reason to believe you are division favorites and should be hosting a playoff game at the end of the 2024 season.
This point is driven home when you look around the division and consider what the other teams have been doing. Starting with Atlanta's hated division rival that just can't find a way to give up on the Drew Brees and Sean Payton era.