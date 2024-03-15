4 Free agent moves from NFC South that Atlanta Falcons fans can laugh at
By Nick Halden
2. Carolina trading for receiver Diontae Johnson
Have the Carolina Panthers not watched the Pittsburgh Steelers in the last two seasons? One of the biggest issues with the Steelers is frustrated receivers that haven't bought into their offense. While this is understandable that doesn't mean you let it show up in your effort on the field.
You have every right to be as vocal and outspoken on the poor ball distribution as you want. However, when it is time to put on your pad and play did you show up? For Johnson, the answer was no far too often for a player that wouldn't fight for the ball or block for his teammates.
Perhaps making this business decision will pay off for him in Carolina. However, the more likely outcome is the Panthers realizing the issues they have acquired and why they aren't healthy for their young quarterback and an offense that needs every player bought in to have a chance.
Yes, the Panthers found an upgrade at the receiver position in production. But what is going to be their level of acceptance of his lack of effort? This move is a win for the rest of the NFC South unless his effort on the field changes.