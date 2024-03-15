4 Free agent moves from NFC South that Atlanta Falcons fans can laugh at
By Nick Halden
3. Jameis Winston signs with the Browns
While the Falcons often beat Winston during his time with Tampa Bay it is still good to see the quarterback leaving the division. The Saints always found a way to put him back in the lineup even when it was clear they were moving elsewhere.
Having Derek Carr and Taysom Hill as their lone passers going up against Kirk Cousins is a win for the Falcons. It is also a bit funny to see Jameis Winston land with the Browns considering their quarterback issues over the past decade. It would be surprising not to see him find his way into the lineup with the injury issues that Deshaun Watson has dealt with.
Winston leaving the division is also a win based on how his time with the Saints ended. Running the score up on the Falcons to get his back a bonus. While this would be understandable running said play in victory formation was a cheap shot. They didn't give the Falcons a fair chance to stop the play and upped injury risks with players preparing for Winston taking a knee.