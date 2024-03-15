4 Free agent moves from NFC South that Atlanta Falcons fans can laugh at
By Nick Halden
4. Tampa Bay losing both Carlton Davis and Shaq Barrett
Tampa Bay is the biggest threat to the Falcons in the NFC South. A team that was thought to be rebuilding after Tom Brady found a way to not only win the division but upset the Eagles in a playoff game. Baker Mayfield wasn't perfect but he was the answer that this team needed after Brady.
Give the defense credit as well despite losing many pieces they played well down the stretch and gave Baker's offense time to figure things out. However, for Atlanta fans there is some joy in watching this offseason and seeing two former key defenders headed out the door.
After paying both Mike Evans and Baker sacrifices had to be made and moving on from these two veterans is part of that. It was a tough decision but one that benefits the Falcons and puts more question marks around this defensive unit.
Tampa and Atlanta are clearly both now dealing with playoff expectations, and both have given reason to believe they will be the only capable teams in the South. Every piece they lose helps as Atlanta tries to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.