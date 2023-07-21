4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons could sign before week 1
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have a projected $9 million in cap space left after spending big this off-season. There is the ability to open slightly more than that if needed with some obvious cuts still being on Atlanta's roster.
Looking at the Falcons roster there isn't one obvious hole that jumps out that can be filled in free agency. Terry Fontenot has done a great job building a complete roster and setting up the Falcons to finally make a playoff push in the 2023 season.
Though there aren't obvious moves that must be made the Falcons still should remain active in the trade and free-agent markets. This is a team looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season and adding a key veteran to either side of the ball wouldn't be at all surprising.
Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, Bijan Robinson, and Jeff Okudah headline Atlanta's off-season additions that have brought depth the Falcons have lacked over the last four seasons. Add in the coaching upgrades and starting a quarterback capable of making all the plays Mariota missed the the reasons to love this team are obvious. Leading us into searching for one final piece that could push the team over the top.