4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons could sign before week 1
By Nick Halden
1. Jadeveon Clowney
Clowney is a great example of an extremely talented player who has never fully played to his potential. Clowney has 43.0 career sacks and 109 quarterback hits but has never managed double-digit sacks in a season. Clowney has had at least 9.0 sacks in three of his nine seasons and proved to be a consistent contributor when in the right situation.
The only question as to whether this is a fit or not is if Clowney is willing to accept a lesser role than he has been offered recently. Atlanta has a great rotation and young players they will want to focus on developing. Clowney would have to be willing to come in as a veteran leader and rotational player that is going to be playing very limited snaps.
If he is willing to accept such a role this is a great fit that would complete Atlanta's off-season moves of completely rebuilding their pass rush and the interior of their defensive line. Clowney at this point in his career is clearly not an elite pass rushing option but would do a lot to bolster a team that has put the focus of their off-season on fixing the defensive line and creating a pass rush.