4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons could sign before week 1
By Nick Halden
2. Julio Jones
Even if Julio Jones didn't have an obvious history with the Atlanta Falcons the veteran clearly fits this roster. Jones is a proven leader and a great veteran to help what is a young receiving group that lacks an 1,000 yard receiver or one proven player. While Drake London is expected to be great clearly the receiver has areas to improve and is only in his second season.
Even if Jones wasn't healthy enough to play consistently the veteran would be a benefit to this roster in a leadership role. Atlanta wouldn't sign Jones to come in and attempt to be a starting receiver or a top target. Julio is no longer that player unable to sustain the level of play he once was without injury.
His play style has clearly taken a toll and the next landing spot will be in a role either as a depth piece or in a player/coach role. Julio can still give you production in short bursts as we saw in garbage time of Tampa's playoff game. However, adding Jones is about the depth and with low expectations A reunion with Atlanta as the Falcons turn the page to make a playoff push would be a great final chapter for one of the best to ever play the position.