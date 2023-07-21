4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons could sign before week 1
By Nick Halden
3. Jarvis Landry
If the Falcons are going to look to add a veteran receiver with high upside when it comes to cheap production it is Jarvis Landry. Whether it was injury, age, or the quarterback situation in New Orleans it was clear that Landry wasn't close to the same player he had been in recent seasons.
Any receiver that the Falcons add at this point in the off-season is either going to come with a high price tag or obvious concerns. Landry comes with production concerns but could be worth the risk for much the same reasons the Falcons would add Julio Jones.
Mack Hollins is a great blocker with an impressive catch radius but there are clear concerns when it comes to the former Raider. At this time last year, it was Bryan Edwards in this role with many (this writer included) believing Edwards would produce at a capable level with Atlanta.
Instead, the most memorable play of his tenure with Atlanta was letting Jalen Ramsey go over the top for a game-sealing interception. Atlanta needs some backup plans in place this year and Jarvis Landry is arguably their best option at this point with very little left on the market that fits in Atlanta's system.