4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons could sign before week 1
By Nick Halden
4. Justin Houston
In today's NFL, there is no such thing as too many pass rushers and Justin Houston would complete Atlanta's rotation perfectly. Houston is from Georgia and went to school in Athens making an end-of-career homecoming make all the more sense.
Houston still being a free agent is odd considering the 9.5 sacks the veteran recorded during the 2022 season. The veteran showed no signs of slowing down improving from the 2021 season and looking close to the same player he was during his many seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Adding Houston is a move that gives Atlanta four very capable edge rushers in Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree, and Arnold Ebiketie. Add in any surprise contributors and Calais Campbell and this team would have the perfect mix of veterans and youth to keep the pass rush fresh and productive deep into the season.
Houston has 111.5 career sacks and 182 quarterback hits finishing his career back where it began would be a nice storybook ending for a player who deserves far more credit for what he has accomplished.