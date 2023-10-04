4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing after week 4
By Nick Halden
1. Carson Wentz
The Atlanta Falcons aren't going to sign Carson Wentz despite the clear fit for both sides heading into week five. Wentz has a higher ceiling than Taylor Heinicke and never has been close to as incapable as Desmond Ridder has been this season. However, signing a quarterback out of free agency or promoting Heinicke is admitting that Arthur Smith was wrong.
Smith has shown he is willing to stick with a starter to the team's detriment even when it obviously isn't working. That seems to be the case with Ridder despite having a roster that is a capable quarterback away from competing for the playoffs.
There are leadership concerns with Wentz as well as wondering how quickly the veteran could learn this offense. However, even at his worst Carson is an upgrade over Ridder and played at an MVP level with the Eagles at times. The talent and ability are clearly there for a player Atlanta should be reaching out to after what they have watched from the quarterback position. Carson Wentz isn't saving the Atlanta Falcons but he would be a clear upgrade over the team's current starter and give them a far better chance each week.