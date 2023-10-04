4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing after week 4
By Nick Halden
2. Matt Ryan
After watching Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder for the last 21 games how many Atlanta Falcons fans owe Matt Ryan an apology? Again the logic here is obvious the Falcons aren't going to sign a quarterback of admit defeat despite the fact that is exactly what the team should do at the position. Ryan behind this offensive line is a concern but with his ability to push the ball down the field, the pass protection would likely improve.
Add in Ryan's chemistry with Kyle Pitts and the veteran quarterback would greatly upgrade this offense. There is the obvious concern about whether or not the quarterback has anything left in the tank but it is hard to believe even at this stage of his career Ryan is worse than Ridder.
Even if Arthur Smith was somehow willing to make the change at quarterback Wentz and Heinicke are both more likely options. Smith is stubborn to a fault and returning to Ryan would be admitting the ultimate defeat and in some ways saying the team should have stuck with the veteran after the 2021 season.
Matt Ryan seems content in the broadcast booth but if there was one team to lure Ryan out of retirement it would be the Atlanta Falcons with this defense and impressive weapons.