4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing after week 4
By Nick Halden
3. Julio Jones
Until the Atlanta Falcons make a change at quarterback the lack of depth at receiver isn't going to be a huge issue. Aside from Ridder's struggles, there is also the fact that Arthur Smith often keeps more than one tight end on the field. Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts staying on the field when your third receiver is Scotty Miller or Hodge is completely understandable.
However, it also speaks to the complete lack of depth the Falcons added to the position this off-season. Unless Julio Jones is interested in taking more of a coaching role the fit isn't going to work with Jones obviously nearing the end of his career and needing elevating from the quarterback position.
Having Jones come in as a player/coach to help Atlanta's young receiver group makes sense for both sides and extends Julio's career. If there is one question mark within this it is the fact that Jones didn't end things well with the Falcons. If the bridge isn't burnt the deal would give Atlanta much-needed depth and a veteran that can perhaps help fix some of Atlanta's issues both in the passing attack and with their young receivers.