4 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing after week 4
By Nick Halden
4. Melvin Ingram
We are four games into the season and it is safe to say that the Falcons are still searching for an answer at the edge positions. The interior of the defensive line has been great and Atlanta's edge rushers have been solid but still aren't getting to the quarterback at a high level. Signing veteran Melvin Ingram isn't a fix for this but it at least adds another possible producer that has a history of getting to the quarterback.
Atlanta's obvious move is getting Arnold Ebiketie more snaps and developing their pass rush by giving their young players a shot. Considering how Ryan Nielsen has run the defense this season, however, this seems unlikely.
With how well the defense has played it is hard to fault Nielsen but it would be nice to see Lorenzo Carter and Bud Dupree rotated out a bit more. Melvin Ingram is another veteran option that could at worst be a great depth at provide a rotational option if the Falcons deal with injuries at the edge position at any point during the 2023 season.